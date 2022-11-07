Veterans Breakfast perfect lead-in to Veterans Day Parade

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, with this month giving special recognition to Veterans Day in Anderson County.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans. Because of expected increased attendance, the Breakfast will be held in the Gymnasium this month.

Attendees are invited to stay after the breakfast and watch, or participate in the 15th Annual Veterans Day Parade. Coordinated in partnership by the Anderson County American Legion Post #172, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, and Disabled American Veterans Tri-County Chapter 26, the parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Gilliam Street behind the Clinton Community Center. The parade will begin there, then turn right onto W. Broad Street, left onto Main Street passing in front of the County Courthouse, right on Market Street, and then end at Cullom Street.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

December 10th Breakfast is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners. January 14, 2023 is sponsored by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law; February 11, 2023 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023 is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Duff fire grows to almost 275 acres, crews say 75% contained

A wildfire in Campbell County’s Duff community has burned almost 274 acres, according to the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.