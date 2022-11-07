Veterans Breakfast perfect lead-in to Veterans Day Parade

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, with this month giving special recognition to Veterans Day in Anderson County.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans. Because of expected increased attendance, the Breakfast will be held in the Gymnasium this month.

Attendees are invited to stay after the breakfast and watch, or participate in the 15th Annual Veterans Day Parade. Coordinated in partnership by the Anderson County American Legion Post #172, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, and Disabled American Veterans Tri-County Chapter 26, the parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Gilliam Street behind the Clinton Community Center. The parade will begin there, then turn right onto W. Broad Street, left onto Main Street passing in front of the County Courthouse, right on Market Street, and then end at Cullom Street.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

December 10th Breakfast is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners. January 14, 2023 is sponsored by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law; February 11, 2023 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023 is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.