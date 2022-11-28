Unemployment up in all 95 TN counties

The unemployment rates increased in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties in October, according to information released last week by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold, according to the TDLWD.

Williamson County had the lowest rate in the state for the month. At 2.4%, the county’s jobless number inched up by 0.3 of a percentage point.

Bledsoe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate in October. At 5.4%, its rate grew by 0.6 of a percentage point.

Locally, unemployment rose by a half a percentage point in Anderson County, climbing from 2.9% in September to 3.4% last month.

In Campbell County, unemployment ticked up by three-tenths of a point, going from 3.7% in September to 4.0% in October.

The Knox County unemployment rate increased by half a point, jumping from 2.4 to 2.9% last month.

Morgan County saw its unemployment rate climb by six-tenths of a point, from 3.3% in September to 3.9% last month.

Roane County’s rate also ticked up in October, climbing half a percent to 3.7% in October from September’s figure of 3.2%.

Statewide, October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained low at 3.5% and still near the record low of 3.2%.

Across the nation, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in October to 3.7%. Compared to October 2021, the national rate is down 0.9 of a percentage point.

A complete analysis of Tennessee’s October 2022 county unemployment data is located here .