Trinity Samantha Lafromboise Bean, 18, of Rocky Top

Trinity Samantha Lafromboise Bean, age 18 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Trinity was preceded in death by Father Kenneth Bean Jr., mother Melissa Loving and her Grandfather Rev. Kenneth Bean. Trinity was a mother of two children who meant the world too her. She also had a very close relationship with her grandmother Betty Bean.

Trinity is survived by her loving children and family; Josiah (JoJo) Lafromboise and Addison (Addie) Lafromboise her grandmother’s Betty Bean of Lake city TN; Fran Loving of Clinton, TN. She is also survived by her half brother Tristan Loving; her Aunt Jenny and Uncle Denny Enix of Caryville, TN; Aunt Alishia Jones of Jacksboro, TN; her cousins Rubi Rosas, Omar Rosas, Natesha Steakly, Savannah Izguierdo, Michael Izquierdo, Joshua McCoy, and Jamie Szczygiel.

The Bean family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 1 pm until 2 pm with a Celebration of life in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Cody Dykes.

Interment services will be conducted on November 9, 2022, after the Celebration of Life, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Trinity Samantha Lafromboise Bean.