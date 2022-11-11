Trevor Lee Bolin, age 36, of Knoxville, TN, passed away unexpectedly in Knoxville in the morning hours of Thursday, November 10th , 2022. Trevor was a very intelligent man who had a great sense of humor, loved playing music, and always looking for a way to make a buck. He is loved deeply and will be missed by his family and friends.

Trevor is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Allen Bolin, and his grandfather, T.L. Bolin.

He leaves behind his mother, Melissa Majors and stepfather Brandon; sons, Karson and Tevin James “TJ”; grandmother, Annette Bolin; sisters, Katlyn and Ariel Bolin; niece, Cheyenne, and nephew, Odin. He also leaves behind many loving aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will later be announced by the family.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Trevor Bolin.