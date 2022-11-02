Tonya Lynn Duncan, age 48, of the Marlow community

Tonya Lynn Duncan, age 48, a resident of the Marlow Community, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

She was born on August 18, 1974. Tonya was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

Tonya is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Christine Duncan, and Henry and Mae Long; father, Jimmy Clarence Duncan; brother, Jimmy Lee Duncan; and sister, Janice K. Phillips.

She is survived by her mother, Alene Long Duncan; by sisters, Debbie Phillips and husband Steve of Clinton, Sheila Parks and husband Tony of Clinton; nephews, Joe Phillips of Clinton, Timmy Phillips and wife Leah of Oliver Springs, Kevin Phillips and wife Elizabeth of Oak Ridge, Jamie Phillips and wife Shelley of Powell, Josh Phillips and wife Jamie of Clinton, and Johnathan Jones and wife Ashley of Lafollette; nieces, Emilie Phillips of Clinton and Hannah Phillips of Clinton; great nieces and nephews, Alexis, Kaeden, Keigan, Piper, Nash, Lane, Maelee, Cooper, Matthew, Julianna, and Addison.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral to follow at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duncan family.