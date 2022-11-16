Tommy’s Motorsports announces Annual Toy Drive

Tommy’s Motorsports has announced that its 4th Annual Toy drive is in full swing.

Donated toys will go to kids in Anderson County who are under the care of the Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Last year, according to organizers, enough donations were collected to provide Christmas for almost 400 kids who otherwise may not have received gifts.

Organizers ask that you donate new toys for ages infant thru teenager. They have also set up a Venmo link you can use to send a monetary donation or can give you a Paypal link if you prefer. The deadline for donations will be December 13th.

Donation boxes are located at the Tommy’s Motorsports in Clinton, Windrock Park, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank’s Office, and at Clinton City Hall.

In its announcement, Tommy’s Motorsports says that anyone who brings a toy to their Clinton store will get 10% off parts during the toy drive.