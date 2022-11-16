Tommy’s Motorsports announces Annual Toy Drive

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 7 Views

Tommy’s Motorsports has announced that its 4th Annual Toy drive is in full swing.
Donated toys will go to kids in Anderson County who are under the care of the Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Last year, according to organizers, enough donations were collected to provide Christmas for almost 400 kids who otherwise may not have received gifts.
Organizers ask that you donate new toys for ages infant thru teenager. They have also set up a Venmo link you can use to send a monetary donation or can give you a Paypal link if you prefer. The deadline for donations will be December 13th.
Donation boxes are located at the Tommy’s Motorsports in Clinton, Windrock Park, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank’s Office, and at Clinton City Hall.

In its announcement, Tommy’s Motorsports says that anyone who brings a toy to their Clinton store will get 10% off parts during the toy drive.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rescue Squad announces door-to-door fundraiser

The Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual door-to-door fundraising campaign is underway. Rescue Squad Chief …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.