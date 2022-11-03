TODAY is the FINAL day to vote early

Today (Thursday, November 3rd) is the final day of early voting, and on Wednesday, for the first time in this early voting cycle, over 1000 Anderson Countians cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s State and Federal General Election. Wednesday’s total of 1078 voters brings the 13-day count to 10,458 people who have already played their role in the electoral process.

Of those, 9840 people have voted in person in Anderson County, while the Election Commission has collected 618 paper ballots, 507 of which were received through the mail. The remaining 107 paper ballots have been collected at area nursing homes.

The Election Commission says that 4838 people have voted in person in Oak Ridge, followed by Clinton with 2984 early voters, and Andersonville, which has seen 2018 people cast their ballots.

“Tennesseans often see shorter wait times during early voting,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “That’s why I’m encouraging Tennesseans to take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of early voting to make their voices heard.”

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting times, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov . Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day are reminded that they need to bring a valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov .

For more information about early voting or other election information, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

You can vote today in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

Tuesday was the final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot, so if you missed that deadline, you will have to vote in person either today, or on Election Day itself, Tuesday, November 8th.

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.