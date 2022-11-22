Tisa Farmer, age 57 of Clinton

Tisa Farmer, age 57 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022.  Tisa was born on February 27, 1965, in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Throughout her life, she loved going to the beach but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.  Tisa was a Christian that loved her Lord.  She is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Webber, and brother, Terry Webber.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan Farmer & wife Jennifer of Clinton and Logan Farmer of Clinton; mother, Mary Paskell & husband Shannon of Clinton; 4 grandchildren; brother, Scott Webber & wife Shannon of Norris; father of her children, Mark Farmer of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

