Tim Hamilton, age 64, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 56 Views

Tim Hamilton, age 64, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born August 4, 1958 in Roane County. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being in the woods.  In his earlier years, he was a great athlete; playing tennis, baseball, and basketball. He also coached his son in various sports, as well as many other children, especially with tennis.  He loved his family and never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone he met. Tim enjoyed watching UT football and basketball. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter Herbert Hamilton & Wanda Duncan Hamilton.

SURVIVORS

Son                                              Tyson, Hamilton & wife, Heather of Kingston

Grandson                                Houston Hamilton of Kingston

Granddaughter                   Lilly Hamilton of Kingston

Special Canine Friend     “G”

The family would like to thank the many extended family members and special friends that helped Tim during his illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements will be announced once the information becomes available.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mary Lee Carmichael Hickson, age 76, of Oak Ridge

Mary Lee Carmichael Hickson, age 76, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, November 27, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.