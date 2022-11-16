THP: Two killed in Nov. 10 Claxton crash

Following up on a story we first reported on the air Friday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its preliminary report into a crash in Claxton last week that killed two people.

The THP reports that 29-year-old Jordan K. Scott of Knoxville, had been driving a 1991 Ford F150 north on New Henderson Road shortly before 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 10th, while 56-year-old Rex A. Sparks of Virginia had been headed east on Edgemoor Road in a Peterbilt semi. The report states that Scott did not yield the right of way and pulled out in front of the semi, which did not have time to stop.

The collision killed the pickup’s passengers, identified as 57-year-old Gregory L. Sweet of Oak Ridge and 54-year-old Marion M. West of Clinton, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. Scott was flown by Lifestar medical helicopter to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Sparks suffered what the THP described as “minor” injuries and was treated at nearby Methodist Medical Center.

None of the occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts, according to the trooper’s report, which also indicated that charges are pending against Scott. WYSH has reached out to the THP for clarification of the pending charges and/or citations and is awaiting a response.