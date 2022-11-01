THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:

November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church

December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protections of all motorists. Checkpoint information can also be obtained by going to the state’s website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.

