THP: 1 dead in Campbell crash

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a young woman was killed late Tuesday night when the car she was a passenger in crashed in Campbell County.

The THP says that a Nissan Pathfinder driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield of LaFollette went off the side of Fincastle Road while trying to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then crashed through a fence and then collided on its passenger side with a tree.

The passenger, 19-year-old Gracie Lay of Pioneer, died in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball.

