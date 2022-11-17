THP: 1 dead in Campbell crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a young woman was killed late Tuesday night when the car she was a passenger in crashed in Campbell County.

The THP says that a Nissan Pathfinder driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield of LaFollette went off the side of Fincastle Road while trying to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then crashed through a fence and then collided on its passenger side with a tree.

The passenger, 19-year-old Gracie Lay of Pioneer, died in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.