Jim Harris 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 89 Views

Tena Moore went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. She was a lifelong educator not only in the classroom, but in the lessons of life. She was a wife and a homemaker for 37 years. She enjoyed music, gardening, farming and anything outdoors.

Tena was preceded in death by mother Opal and father Byrd Daugherty; mother and father in law, Wanda and W.L. Moore; brother Roger Daugherty.

Tena is survived by her loving husband James Moore; son, Adam and wife Haley (Haley-Mae) of Morristown; son, Daniel and wife Kaylee of Coalfield; daughter, LeiAnn and wife Melissa (Cornpone) of Clinton; special brother-in-law, Jason Moore and wife Nikki; by grandchildren, Rylan, Briar, Adley, Faith (JR) and Ashton; by siblings, Kenneth Daugherty, Anita Seiber, Virgie Jessie and Venna Roberts and special friends Jackie Early, The Kentucky Girls, Lois and Charles Campbell, her beloved and faithful dogs Abbey and EmmyLee, many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Tena’s name be made to www.stjude.org or a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 25, 2022 between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 7:00pm with Bro. Randy Coker officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Moore family. You may leave condolences for the family at www.sharpfh.com

