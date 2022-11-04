Stephen J.E. Harris, age 72, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2022. He was born in Corinth, MS, to J.E. and Frances Harris on April 30, 1950.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Roberta, daughters Carlie and Emily, grandchildren, Kathleen and Charles Hamilton, and his brother Harold “Hal” Harris. Others include several nephews, nieces, relatives, and many long-time friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Frances Harris, sisters Susan Harris and Sandra Jarrett, brother-in-law Terry Jarrett and brother, Jeffrey Harris.

Following graduation from Alcorn Central High school, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas, Panama, and Washington D.C. Following discharge, Steve attended Northeast MS Junior College and Mississippi State University graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Horticulture. After managing a large commercial fruit orchard in Tennessee and working as a production supervisor at Mt. Arbor Nurseries in Iowa, his sense of adventure took him up to Alaska in 1983 with his family. He spent 20 years raising his family and enjoying his love of the great outdoors, camping, hiking, fishing, and exploring the beauty of the state. He was employed by Matanuska Electric Association in Palmer, AK. He also operated a part-time business called Boll Weevil Tree Service. In 2004, he retired and moved his family to Clinton, TN where he resided until his passing. Following retirement, Steve was able to spend more time with his family and on his hobbies which included gardening, wood carving, fishing, and winemaking.

Visitation will be held at Magnolia Funeral Home in Corinth, MS, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Glen, MS on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island NY 10306, or www.T2T.org. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com