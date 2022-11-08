State offers way to report suspected voter fraud

(TN Secretary of State press release) Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections, the Text to Report Voter Fraud system and the toll-free Official Election Hotline.

“If any Tennesseans have questions or concerns about their voting experience, I encourage them to contact our office by text or calling our hotline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are here to help you cast your ballot because your vote matters.”

To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans should text ‘TN’ to 45995. They will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The Division of Elections reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any Election Day impropriety and works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action. 

Tennessee voters can get answers to Election Day questions and any report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

“When you use our election hotline or Text to Report Voter Fraud system, you can be confident that you are getting correct information or that your concerns are getting to the right place,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Other organizations that ask voters to report election issues are not affiliated with our office.”

Tennessee voters can find their polling location and access voter-specific information, including sample ballots and election results, on GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State on Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Instagram: @tnsecofstate and Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State.

