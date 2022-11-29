State issues School Report Cards

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 State Report Card , an online tool designed for parents, families and education stakeholders to understand how Tennessee’s districts and schools are serving students.

The State Report Card provides families and other stakeholders information about how Tennessee schools and districts are performing to inform decisions and strategic investments to best support students.

“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years’ worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”

This year’s State Report Card, as in previous years, contains general information and state-, district-, and school-level data including enrollment, finance, and staffing. In addition, the State Report Card includes the following performance indicators—academic achievement, growth (district and school level only), chronically out of school, and progress on English language proficiency, Ready Graduate, and graduation rate.

Locally, the Anderson County School system was found to be “In Need of Improvement,” according to the Report Card, links to which are included in this story. In the category of student success, ACS struggled, receiving a 1.5 (out of a possible 4) in achievement among third through fifth-graders and a 0.5 among students in the 6th through 8th grades. At the high school level, grades 9 through 12 received a 3. As explained in the Report Card, the Achievement score is assessed based on the percent of students who met or exceeded grade-level expectations (i.e., success rate) on state math and ELA assessments. At each district, all students as well as each of the historically underserved student groups (i.e., Black/Hispanic/Native American, Economically disadvantaged, English learners, students with disabilities) received a score, ranging from 0 to 4, on this indicator, and the scores across student groups are used to create the Achievement score.

The Chronically Out of School indicator is measured by the rate of chronic absenteeism, which is defined as the percent of students who missed at least 10% of the instructional days that they were enrolled for during the school year. In each district, all students, as well as each of the historically underserved student groups (i.e., Black/Hispanic/Native American, Economically disadvantaged, English learners, students with disabilities), received a score, ranging from 0 to 4, on this indicator, and the scores across student groups are used to create the Chronically Out of School score.

Anderson County received 0.5 out of 4 in this category as the state reported 22.5% of students as Chronically Out of School.

With almost 95% of eligible students graduating in Anderson County, the state awarded the district a 2.5 (also out of 4). However, according to the “Ready Graduate” indicator, only 40.2% of of students in the district’s 2020-21 graduating cohort demonstrated readiness for postsecondary education and/or a career after high school. This figure shows this district’s Ready Graduate rate in comparison with the rate at the state.

In terms of Academic Growth, Anderson County was designated as Level 1 (on a scale of 5) in grades 3 through 5 and 6 through 8, but received a Level 5 designation in growth among grades 9 through 12.

Growth is measured using the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS). Not all children start at the same place with their learning, but every student should learn and grow throughout the school year. The Growth indicator looks closely at the progress students are making within a district compared to the average progress of all students across the state. In the 2021-22 school year, ELA and math state assessments were used to measure growth in grades 3-12 using TVAAS. At district-level, the Growth indicator is the value-added measure for the Grade Band Success Rate indicators.

Here is a link to the Anderson County Report Card.

The Clinton City School system was recognized as an “Advancing” district, the second-highest designation possible in the Report Card.

In student Achievement, the district scored a 3.5 (out of 4) in grades 3 through 5 and received a 4 in grade 6. (The state’s numbers reflect grades 6 through 8, but the CCS stops at the sixth grade).

In Student Growth, Clinton students in grades 3 through 5 were recognized for Level 4 growth, while the 6th graders received a Level 5 designation.

With 16.8% of students identified as Chronically Out of School, Clinton received a 2 out of a possible 4.

Here is a link to the Clinton City School system’s Report Card.

The 2021-22 State Report Card has been improved and contains several new features including:

Improved usability and accessibility across district and school pages

Improved interactive visualization

Redesigned overall performance and information pages

Filter functions for school/district designations and distinctions

New badges for school designations and school/district distinctions

Google translator option

The 2021-22 State Report Card can be accessed here .

Additional resources on the State Report Card are available here .

For additional data on schools and districts, visit the Data Downloads page.