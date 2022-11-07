State announces Mock Election results

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election.

This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced the results at Gallatin High School in Gallatin.

2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election Statewide Results

Bill Lee Republican 32,254 63.3% Jason Brantley Martin Democrat 18,686 36.7%

The Secretary of State’s office introduced the Tennessee Student Mock Election in 2016. The mock election is one of the Secretary of State’s longstanding civics education initiatives to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. The Secretary of State also offers lesson plans created by Tennessee teachers to help students learn about civics and citizenship.

For more information about the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election and the Secretary of State’s other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics .