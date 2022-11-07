State announces Mock Election results

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 278 Views

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election.
This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced the results at Gallatin High School in Gallatin.
2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election Statewide Results

 Bill LeeRepublican32,25463.3%
 Jason Brantley MartinDemocrat18,68636.7%

The Secretary of State’s office introduced the Tennessee Student Mock Election in 2016. The mock election is one of the Secretary of State’s longstanding civics education initiatives to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. The Secretary of State also offers lesson plans created by Tennessee teachers to help students learn about civics and citizenship.
For more information about the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election and the Secretary of State’s other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Duff fire grows to almost 275 acres, crews say 75% contained

A wildfire in Campbell County’s Duff community has burned almost 274 acres, according to the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.