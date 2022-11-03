Smokies unveil 2023 schedule

The Tennessee Smokies today announced their 2023 baseball schedule. The Smokies open the season for a quick three game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons. Click here to view the full 2023 schedule.

The 2023 season follows a six game series format with games being played Tuesday through Sunday, with the exceptions of April 6-8 in recognition of Easter, and playing on Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day.

Tuesday through Saturday games at Smokies Stadium will have a scheduled 7:00pm first pitch time. Sunday games will have a 2:00pm first pitch time.

“Last season was an exciting year that we plan on taking to the next level in 2023,” explained Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk. “We cannot wait to open our gates again to our fans on April 6.”

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.