Sherry Lynn Bass, age 64 of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. 

She was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church. More than anything, Sherry loved spending time with her family and spoiling her babies to the fullest.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, James Bass; mother and father, Fredia and Lloyd Russell; brothers, Jerry Russell and Bob Milen; sisters, Diane O’neil, Loretta Windham, and Sheila Brown; mother and father-in-law, Ozia and Rev. Hayes Bass; niece, Misty Dickson.

Survivors include her daughter, Corinna Thomas and husband Max; grandchildren, Harper Thomas, Abrey Thomas, and Braden Thomas; brother, Lane Ellis; sisters, Kim Jones and husband Bennie, Tina Burress and husband Tom, Linda Rosekrans and husband Chuck; special sister-in-law, Jowana Stinnett; special friends, David Phillips and Ben Gilmore; slew of nieces, nephews, and special grandbabies. 

Sherry wished to be cremated but a graveside service will be announced soon.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Bass family. www.sharpfh.com.

