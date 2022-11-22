Sharon Diane (Johnson) Cushman, 60, of Oak Ridge

Sharon Diane (Johnson) Cushman, age 60 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

She was born on March 18, 1962 in Oliver Springs but was raised in Oak Ridge. Sharon graduated Oak Ridge High School and was a Christian. A greater Tennessee Titan fan could not be found. Her family will always remember her sweet, loving spirit.

Sharon is survived by her children, Laura Powell, Tracy Hall, and Jessica Morales; brother, David; sister, Tracy; step-brother, Terry; grandchildren, Avah, Aliyah, Vincent, Adriana, Memphis, Deja, and Matthew; special friend, Amanda who Sharon referred to as “Sugar.” Her grandson, James Powell preceded her in death.

