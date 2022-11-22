Sharon Diane (Johnson) Cushman, 60, of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 33 Views

Sharon Diane (Johnson) Cushman, age 60 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

She was born on March 18, 1962 in Oliver Springs but was raised in Oak Ridge. Sharon graduated Oak Ridge High School and was a Christian. A greater Tennessee Titan fan could not be found. Her family will always remember her sweet, loving spirit.

Sharon is survived by her children, Laura Powell, Tracy Hall, and Jessica Morales; brother, David; sister, Tracy; step-brother, Terry; grandchildren, Avah, Aliyah, Vincent, Adriana, Memphis, Deja, and Matthew; special friend, Amanda who Sharon referred to as “Sugar.” Her grandson, James Powell preceded her in death.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Cushman family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge

Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Saturday November 12th, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.