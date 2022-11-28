Several Dragons named All-Region

The All Region 3-5A honors for the 2022 season have been announced and the Clinton Dragons are well-represented despite a disappointing finish to the season.

The Region Quarterback of the Year is Joshuah Keith. The junior signal-caller completed 67% of his passes on the season for 2440 yards, 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 280 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Senior offensive lineman Barrett Maddox, who announced Friday he will be attending Vanderbilt University to continue his athletic and academic endeavors, was named Co-Lineman of the Year.

The Returner of the Year in the Region was Jeremiah Lee, who returned one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns.

The Co-Edge Player of the Year was junior D’Mon Marable, who recorded 87 tackles, 4 sacks, and an interception, along with forcing three fumbles and recovering two.

All Region:

Lucas Kendall

Caleb Cook

Wesley Phillips

Le Stat Williams

Jawan Goins

Eric Page

All-Academic

William Taylor

Honorable Mention

Chase Glandon

Braylon Taylor

Chauncey Felts

Dylan Spurlock

Rhett Seivers



