Senior Center celebrates grant with a big check presentation

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

(County Mayor’s office press release) It was a fun morning at the Anderson County Senior Center Thursday when state officials presented a large check representing the second competitive grant the county facility has received from the State Legislature in the last year.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan, who both represent Anderson County in the Tennessee General Assembly, were on hand with County Mayor Terry Frank and Senior Center Director Cherie Phillips to accept the check from James Dunn, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, and Aaron Bradley, administrator of the East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.

Officials gather for ceremonial check presentation at the Anderson County Senior Center on November 3, 2022 (Photo submitted)

Anderson County applied for, and was awarded, a $5,000 competitive grant in the fall of 2021, funds from which were used to purchase activities and crafts supplies, senior exercise equipment, and safety handrails for the interior of the Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive.

This summer, the county again applied for a second competitive grant from the legislature; this $8,000 grant was awarded in August. These funds, per the grant guidelines, will be used toward capital improvements, particularly energy-efficiency upgrades, at the Senior Center.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

RSCC announces speaker for Veterans Day observance

(RSCC press release) Military combat veteran and Roane State instructor Bruce Cantrell will be the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.