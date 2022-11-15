Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event

Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville.

The warehouse is located at 136 Harvest Lane in Maryville, (TN 37801). Attendees will receive both fresh and shelf-stable foods. Due to the nature of these events, Second Harvest recommends showing up early to secure a spot in line!

For more information, call 865-521-0000 or send an email to info@secondharvestetn.org.