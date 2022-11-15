Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 208 Views

Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville.

The warehouse is located at 136 Harvest Lane in Maryville, (TN 37801). Attendees will receive both fresh and shelf-stable foods. Due to the nature of these events, Second Harvest recommends showing up early to secure a spot in line!

For more information, call 865-521-0000 or send an email to info@secondharvestetn.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Riverside Drive back open in Clinton

The city of Clinton says that Riverside Drive between South Seivers Boulevard and Meadowbrook Street …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.