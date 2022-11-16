RSCC set to host Lighting of the Tree in Roane County

(RSCC) Roane State Community College will host Roane County’s Lighting of the Tree event on Monday, November 21, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Everyone is invited to attend the festive holiday event, which will be held on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Admission is free.

Roane County Executive Wade Creswell will serve as master of ceremonies. The lighting of the tree is scheduled to occur at 6:15 p.m. following a brief welcome at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will be followed by local school musical programs, reindeer games and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Food and refreshments will be available during the event. Candy and prizes will also be given out while supplies last.

Traditionally held the Monday prior to Thanksgiving each year, this will be the first tree lighting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020’s event was canceled due to safety concerns, as was the 2021 event.

Additional information on the Lighting of the Tree is available at roanestate.edu/treelighting.