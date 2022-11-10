RSCC Campbell to host manufacturing industry job fair

Jim Harris 16 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College will host a manufacturing industry job fair this month at its Campbell County Campus.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, from 3pm to 6pm ET and will feature key employers in the area, particularly from Campbell County, Clinton and Anderson County.

“The manufacturing companies attending this job fair represent hundreds of job and career opportunities,” said Tracy Powers, Roane State’s Campbell County Campus director. “These employers are offering positions with great wages and benefits, including top-tier healthcare and paid vacations. What a way to start a new year with a fantastic new job.”

Everyone is invited to attend, including local high school and Roane State students who may be interested in internships and apprenticeships in the manufacturing industry. TCAT Jacksboro is also partnering with Roane State for the event.

Attendees are encouraged to prepare for instant job interviews and should allow plenty of time to visit with multiple employers.

Roane State’s Campbell County Campus is located at 201 Independence Lane in LaFollette. Signage will be posted ahead of the event directing attendees where to go once they arrive.

More information on the college’s Workforce Development Office is available online at roanestate.edu/workforce.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

THP: Watch out for deer on the roads

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are asking drivers to be extra careful on state …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.