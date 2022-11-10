RSCC Campbell to host manufacturing industry job fair

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College will host a manufacturing industry job fair this month at its Campbell County Campus.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, from 3pm to 6pm ET and will feature key employers in the area, particularly from Campbell County, Clinton and Anderson County.

“The manufacturing companies attending this job fair represent hundreds of job and career opportunities,” said Tracy Powers, Roane State’s Campbell County Campus director. “These employers are offering positions with great wages and benefits, including top-tier healthcare and paid vacations. What a way to start a new year with a fantastic new job.”

Everyone is invited to attend, including local high school and Roane State students who may be interested in internships and apprenticeships in the manufacturing industry. TCAT Jacksboro is also partnering with Roane State for the event.

Attendees are encouraged to prepare for instant job interviews and should allow plenty of time to visit with multiple employers.

Roane State’s Campbell County Campus is located at 201 Independence Lane in LaFollette. Signage will be posted ahead of the event directing attendees where to go once they arrive.

More information on the college’s Workforce Development Office is available online at roanestate.edu/workforce.