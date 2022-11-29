Rocky Top Christmas Tree Lighting is Thursday

The Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce has announced that the city of Rocky Top’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place this Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 pm outside the Rocky Top Public Library.

Library staff and volunteers will be serving hot chocolate and cookies and will offer a craft for kids of all ages to make and take home, beginning at 6:00 pm.

Rocky Top Chamber Facebook graphic



Everyone is invited to come and enjoy Christmas carols performed by The Music Makers from Lake City Elementary School as well as the Christmas Story told by Pastor Wayne Phillips from Main Street Baptist Church.