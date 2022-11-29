Rocky Top Chamber Facebook graphic

Rocky Top Christmas Tree Lighting is Thursday

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 32 Views

The Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce has announced that the city of Rocky Top’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place this Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 pm outside the Rocky Top Public Library.
Library staff and volunteers will be serving hot chocolate and cookies and will offer a craft for kids of all ages to make and take home, beginning at 6:00 pm.

Rocky Top Chamber Facebook graphic


Everyone is invited to come and enjoy Christmas carols performed by The Music Makers from Lake City Elementary School as well as the Christmas Story told by Pastor Wayne Phillips from Main Street Baptist Church.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mavericks will play for a state title

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE SEMIFINALS 11/25/22 4A: Anderson County 29 Red Bank …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.