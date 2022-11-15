Riverside Drive back open in Clinton

The city of Clinton says that Riverside Drive between South Seivers Boulevard and Meadowbrook Street is back open after over four years of being closed due to the construction of the new Lewallen Bridge.
The city’s Project Coordinator, Lynn Murphy, said in a statement to WYSH that the adjacent Lakefront Park boat launch ramp, walking trail, and parking lot will all remain closed for approximately two more weeks.

