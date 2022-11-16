Rescue Squad announces door-to-door fundraiser

The Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual door-to-door fundraising campaign is underway.

Rescue Squad Chief Terry Allen wants everyone to know that the campaign will run until January and wants to assure residents of Anderson County that the “guys” collecting donations are on the up and up.

Chief Allen points out that the all-volunteer Rescue Squad appreciates any and all donations, which are used to maintain their lifesaving equipment.

For more information, call the Rescue Squad headquarters at (865) 457-7121.

