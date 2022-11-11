Reminder: Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on, Veterans Day Parade up in the air

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, with this month giving special recognition to Veterans Day in Anderson County.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet. The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans. Because of expected increased attendance, the Breakfast will be held in the Gymnasium this month.

Attendees are invited to stay after the breakfast and watch, or participate in the 15th Annual Veterans Day Parade. Coordinated in partnership by the Anderson County American Legion Post #172, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, and Disabled American Veterans Tri-County Chapter 26, the parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Gilliam Street behind the Clinton Community Center.

The parade is scheduled to begin there at 10 am and end at Cullom Street, but Parade Coordinator Leon Jaquet said Thursday that if it rains or is raining, the parade will be canceled.

