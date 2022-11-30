Reminder: RAM Clinic Saturday at Coalfield HS

Jim Harris

(RAM) Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, one-day clinic on Saturday, Dec. 3. RAM will be set up at Coalfield High School, located at 1720 Coal Hill Road, Coalfield, TN 37719, for only one day.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Dec. 2, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

For more

information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

