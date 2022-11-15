Reminder: Orange/Blue Blood Battle underway

Don’t forget that the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition between fans of UT and Kentucky is this week (11/14-11/18).

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is competing against their counterparts at the Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization can collect the highest number of blood products in five days.

For 2022, donors here in East Tennessee will receive a special edition t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card (valid email address required), Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, Papa John’s coupon, Smoothie King coupon, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

MEDIC will have 20 mobile drives throughout the week, including having its buses on campus at the University of Tennessee outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium. MEDIC’s four donor centers will also be open all week.

Appointments are preferred to mitigate wait times. Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit medicblood.org/donate or use the donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.

Fixed donation centers

Ailor Avenue – 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920

Farragut/Kingston Pike – 11000 Kingston Pike, Ste. 4, Farragut, TN 37934

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Ste. 104, Athens, TN 37303

Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Ste. 202, Crossville, TN 38555

Mobile Drives

Tuesday:

UTRF Business Incubator – 8 AM to 4 PM

Food City/Tazewell – 10 AM to 6 PM

Kingston Gravel Pit Park – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 6 PM

Hammer’s/Halls – 11 AM to 7 PM

Thursday:

Walmart/Clinton – 10 AM to 6 PM