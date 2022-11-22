RAM Clinic in Coalfield on Dec. 3

(RAM press release) Remote Area Medical – or RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, one-day clinic on Dec. 3. RAM will be set up at the Coalfield High School, located at 1720 Coal Hill Road, Coalfield, TN 37719 for one day only.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Dec. 2, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 am.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Additional Information:

• Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

• In some situations, outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier, or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.