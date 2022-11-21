Patricia “Tiny” Woody Hendrickson, age 86, of Kingston passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Lenoir City. She was born May 17, 1936, in Roane County and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston.
If asked to describe Patricia, no doubt compassionate, loving wife, mother & grandmother, would come to mind. She also enjoyed camping and was a true Lady Vols fan.
Preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Eddie Mae Johnson Woody; sister, Dora Moore; brothers, Charles, Raymond, Fred, Don, Joe, Jimmy Woody.
SURVIVORS
Husband of 65 years George Hendrickson of Kingston
Daughters Tamra L. Stinnett & husband, Richard of Kingston
Susan R. Barnett & husband, Lester of Lenoir City
Grandchildren
Crystal S. Manning of Rockford
Wendy S. Bowman & husband, Kendal of Knoxville
Richard Bryan Stinett & wife, Jessica of Kingston
Anthony Smith & wife, Noel of Lenoir City
Great-grandchildren
Alexander Trey Scott, Emily Scott, Isabella Scott
Jenna Manning, Mari-Beth & McKenzie Stinett, Luke Stinett
A host of extended family and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Max Cronan officiating. Interment will be held 12:00 pm, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.LBDA.org). Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.