Patricia “Tiny” Woody Hendrickson, age 86, of Kingston passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Lenoir City. She was born May 17, 1936, in Roane County and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston.

If asked to describe Patricia, no doubt compassionate, loving wife, mother & grandmother, would come to mind. She also enjoyed camping and was a true Lady Vols fan.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Eddie Mae Johnson Woody; sister, Dora Moore; brothers, Charles, Raymond, Fred, Don, Joe, Jimmy Woody.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 65 years George Hendrickson of Kingston

Daughters Tamra L. Stinnett & husband, Richard of Kingston

Susan R. Barnett & husband, Lester of Lenoir City

Grandchildren

Crystal S. Manning of Rockford

Wendy S. Bowman & husband, Kendal of Knoxville

Richard Bryan Stinett & wife, Jessica of Kingston

Anthony Smith & wife, Noel of Lenoir City

Great-grandchildren

Alexander Trey Scott, Emily Scott, Isabella Scott

Jenna Manning, Mari-Beth & McKenzie Stinett, Luke Stinett

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Max Cronan officiating. Interment will be held 12:00 pm, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.LBDA.org). Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.