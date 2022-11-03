Pairings for ‘Dream It. Do It.’

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 55 Views

Last week, we told you that the annual “Dream It. Do It.” competition had kicked off with a ceremony at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Clinton.

To inform middle school students of career opportunities in manufacturing, the Anderson County Chamber, Anderson County Schools, and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) kicked off the annual Dream It. Do it. East Tennessee competition seven years ago.

This competition pairs area industries with participating middle schools. At the kickoff, the following industry-

school pairs were announced:

 Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee and Jefferson Middle School

 Eagle Bend Manufacturing and Clinton Middle School

 Clayton Homes of Appalachia and Robertsville Middle School

 Protomet Corporation and Norris Middle School

 SL TN and Lake City Middle School

 Techmer PM and Norwood Middle School

Over the next few months, according to a CNS press release, the student teams will learn about their industry partner and produce a short video that explains this year’s theme of “What’s So Cool about Manufacturing.”

The winning entries will receive money to fund science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities at their schools. In April, members of the public will be able to vote for their favorite video to determine the Peoples’ Choice Awards.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Large fire in Roane, smaller fire in Campbell

Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to a large wildfire on Rockwood …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.