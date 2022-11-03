Pairings for ‘Dream It. Do It.’

Last week, we told you that the annual “Dream It. Do It.” competition had kicked off with a ceremony at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Clinton.

To inform middle school students of career opportunities in manufacturing, the Anderson County Chamber, Anderson County Schools, and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) kicked off the annual Dream It. Do it. East Tennessee competition seven years ago.

This competition pairs area industries with participating middle schools. At the kickoff, the following industry-

school pairs were announced:

 Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee and Jefferson Middle School

 Eagle Bend Manufacturing and Clinton Middle School

 Clayton Homes of Appalachia and Robertsville Middle School

 Protomet Corporation and Norris Middle School

 SL TN and Lake City Middle School

 Techmer PM and Norwood Middle School

Over the next few months, according to a CNS press release, the student teams will learn about their industry partner and produce a short video that explains this year’s theme of “What’s So Cool about Manufacturing.”

The winning entries will receive money to fund science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities at their schools. In April, members of the public will be able to vote for their favorite video to determine the Peoples’ Choice Awards.