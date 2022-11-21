ORT: Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 375 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in 2020.

Christian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenga, entered his plea in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton, and according to ORT, received credit for time served in jail from his arrest on August 11, 2020—the day of the fatal crash–to June 29, 2021.

Ordonez-Alvarenga pleaded guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license.

Ordonez-Alvarenga’s driver’s license will be suspended as part of his deal, according to Oak Ridge Today’s reporting.

He was arrested after a crash that killed 48-year-old Donny L. McGhee of Anderson County in the early morning hours of August 11, 2020 as McGhee walked east on the south shoulder of the Turnpike between Bogola Road and Brussels Road in east Oak Ridge.

You can read more about the case by visiting www.oakridgetoday.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDOT: Lane closures halted over Thanksgiving holiday

(TDOT) Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.