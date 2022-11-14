ORT: Bond reduced for OR murder suspect

Samantha Hendley (ACDF booking photo)

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a woman accused of murdering her husband in 2014 has had her bond reduced by a judge.

36-year-old Samantha Anne Hendley has been in custody at the Anderson County Jail since her indictment and arrest in February on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of her husband. Her bond had been set at $1 million, but according to ORT, earlier this month, her bond was reduced to $450,000. As of this morning (11/14), she remained behind bars.

She is accused of shooting and killing Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher inside an apartment in Oak Ridge in December of 2014.

She is expected to stand trial in Thrasher’s death in May 2023.

Read more about the case and the decision to reduce Hendley’s bond by visiting our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.

