OR Senior Center to honor Veterans

The Oak Ridge Senior Center has announced it will be honoring the men and women who have served, or are serving, in the military with a Drop-in Recognition on Friday, November 11th, from 11 am to 2 pm.

All Veterans who preregister by Monday, November 7th will receive a special goodie bag. Senior center staff encourages those interested in attending to please call to register so they have an accurate head count of how many Veterans are planning on attending.

Music will be provided by the Golden Eagles and there will be light refreshments and door prizes.

For more information, like them on Facebook, visit their website at www.oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or call (865) 425-3999.