OR Senior Center to honor Veterans

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 9 Views

The Oak Ridge Senior Center has announced it will be honoring the men and women who have served, or are serving, in the military with a Drop-in Recognition on Friday, November 11th, from 11 am to 2 pm.

All Veterans who preregister by Monday, November 7th will receive a special goodie bag. Senior center staff encourages those interested in attending to please call to register so they have an accurate head count of how many Veterans are planning on attending.

Music will be provided by the Golden Eagles and there will be light refreshments and door prizes.

For more information, like them on Facebook, visit their website at www.oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or call (865) 425-3999.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Anderson now an ‘Operation Green Light County’

Anderson County is taking part in a new, nationwide initiative aimed at showing support to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.