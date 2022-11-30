OR Senior Center Holiday Reception Dec. 9

(OR Senior Center press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Center will host a Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Come join us for a light box lunch consisting of chips, cookies, and a choice of either egg salad, chicken salad or pimento cheese sandwich,” Senior Center Manager Linda McGhee said. “The Senior Center’s own Golden Eagles will be playing live Christmas music beginning at 11 a.m.”

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and door prizes will be given away during that time. Bingo will be after lunch for those who want to stay and play.

There is no cost for this event, but tickets are required for entry. Participants can obtain a ticket by calling the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 by Dec. 5 to pre-register. Space is limited so organizers encourage you to reserve your spot soon!

The event is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center and made possible by many generous donations from area businesses.

For more information, visit the center’s website at www.oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or call (865) 425-3999.