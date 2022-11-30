OR in search of members for 15 boards, committees

The City of Oak Ridge is currently accepting applications for board members on fifteen City boards or commissions. Oak Ridge residency is required for appointment. Members serve without compensation. Individuals interested in serving on any of the boards and/or commissions must submit a completed Boards and Commissions Application online or to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Here is a look at what positions the city is seeking to fill:

1 vacancy on the Anderson County Community Action Board of Directors;

1 vacancy on the Oak Ridge Beer Permit Board;

3 vacancies on the Board of Building & Housing Appeals Board;

7 vacancies on the Oak Ridge Convention & Visitors Bureau Board;

4 vacancies on the Environmental Quality Advisory Board;

2 vacancies on the Health & Educational Facilities Board;

1 vacancy on the Industrial Development Board;

2 vacancies on the Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors;

3 vacancies on the Municipal Planning Commission;

3 vacancies on the Personnel Advisory Board;

3 vacancies on the Recreation & Parks Advisory Board;

2 vacancies on the Senior Advisory Board;

2 vacancies on the Trade Licensing Board; and

4 vacancies on the Traffic Safety Advisory Board.

Applications can be completed online on the City’s website at www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections.

Late applications will not be considered.

The Oak Ridge City Council will appoint members to these boards and commissions at the January 9, 2023 special meeting. If someone would like a paper copy of the application mailed to them or if they have any further questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

For more information on the vacancies available and to apply online, visit www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections.