‘Operation Thunder Chicken’ rounds up fugitives

On Saturday, 13 people were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup dubbed “Operation Thunder Chicken.”

Those arrested this weekend are facing charges ranging from violation of probation to vehicular homicide.

The ACSO identifies the 13 arrested individuals as:

Melissa Cox – violation of probation (Meth and Theft)

Elzie Daugherty – domestic violence

John Evans – violation of probation (felony probation and agg. assault x2)

Brandon Gann – violation of probation (felony probation)

Goman Harness – violation of probation (felony probation)

Charles Harrell – driving on suspended

Darrin Lewis – violation of probation (felony probation)

Jennifer Marlowe – violation of probation (felony probation)

Marcia McDevitt – violation of probation (Agg. Assault)

Ricky Niner – vehicular homicide

Stewart Ridenour – domestic violence and agg. assault

Steven Russell – violation of probation (felony probation)

Kenyetta Stinson – criminal capias (was also in possession of a firearm and 1.3lbs of marijuana)

“I could not be prouder of the success of Operation Thunder Chicken,” Sheriff Russell Barker said in a press release announcing the results of the round-up. “The preparation before an operation like this is crucial and I think they did an amazing job. Solid work from the ground and air.”