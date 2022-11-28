‘Operation Thunder Chicken’ rounds up fugitives

On Saturday, 13 people were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup dubbed “Operation Thunder Chicken.”
Those arrested this weekend are facing charges ranging from violation of probation to vehicular homicide.
The ACSO identifies the 13 arrested individuals as:
- Melissa Cox – violation of probation (Meth and Theft)
- Elzie Daugherty – domestic violence
- John Evans – violation of probation (felony probation and agg. assault x2)
- Brandon Gann – violation of probation (felony probation)
- Goman Harness – violation of probation (felony probation)
- Charles Harrell – driving on suspended
- Darrin Lewis – violation of probation (felony probation)
- Jennifer Marlowe – violation of probation (felony probation)
- Marcia McDevitt – violation of probation (Agg. Assault)
- Ricky Niner – vehicular homicide
- Stewart Ridenour – domestic violence and agg. assault
- Steven Russell – violation of probation (felony probation)
- Kenyetta Stinson – criminal capias (was also in possession of a firearm and 1.3lbs of marijuana)
“I could not be prouder of the success of Operation Thunder Chicken,” Sheriff Russell Barker said in a press release announcing the results of the round-up. “The preparation before an operation like this is crucial and I think they did an amazing job. Solid work from the ground and air.”