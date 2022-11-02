Only 2 days left in early voting period

On Tuesday in Anderson County, 939 people took advantage of early voting for next week’s election.

That brings the 12-day total to 9380 people who have already cast ballots. Of those, the overwhelming majority, or 8793, have done so in person at one of the county’s three early voting sites, while a total of 587 paper ballots have been received by local election officials, either by mail or collected from residents of area nursing homes.

You can vote through this Thursday, November 3rd in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

Tuesday was the final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot, so if you missed that deadline, you will have to vote in person on either of the next two days, or on Election Day itself, Tuesday, November 8th.

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.