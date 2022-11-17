One dead in I-40 wreck

One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.

The truck came to rest in between the east and westbound overpass bridges on Buttermilk and burst into flames. Ramirez was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene.

Troopers reported that a passenger in the truck, a 33-year-old Florida man, was able to escape without injury.

Traffic was snarled in the area around the accident for several hours while the crash was investigated, and the scene cleared.