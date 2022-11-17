One dead in I-40 wreck

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2,104 Views

One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.

The truck came to rest in between the east and westbound overpass bridges on Buttermilk and burst into flames. Ramirez was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene.

Troopers reported that a passenger in the truck, a 33-year-old Florida man, was able to escape without injury.

Traffic was snarled in the area around the accident for several hours while the crash was investigated, and the scene cleared.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rescue Squad announces door-to-door fundraiser

The Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual door-to-door fundraising campaign is underway. Rescue Squad Chief …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.