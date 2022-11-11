Photo of annual tree lighting from a previous year (Submitted)

Oak Ridge Tree Lighting Dec. 1

Jim Harris

(OR Recreation & Parks press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will hold its Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 1, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. in A.K. Bissell Park.

The tree, a Norway Spruce which was presented by the Woman’s Club to the City, has become part of a growing community tradition.

The event will kick off at the outdoor, A.K. Bissell Park Secret City Commemorative Walk on the east side of the Oak Ridge Public Library parking area for a brief ceremony beginning with the tree lighting.

Following the Tree Lighting, participants will proceed to the A.K. Pavilion where there will be seasonal music and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board awards ceremony.

There will also be light refreshments provided by Y-12 Federal Credit Union and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board.

The entire program will take place outside in the park (weather permitting). Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately. In the event of rain, the music program will take place in the Civic Center’s Shep Lauter Room (gymnasium).

For more information, visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at www.orrecparks.org, call (865) 425-3450 for additional information on special events and programs, or email srodgers@oakridgetn.gov.

