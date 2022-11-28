Oak Ridge Christmas Parade December 10

The annual Oak Ridge Christmas Parade in Oak Ridge will be held Saturday, December 10.

This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The parade will begin at 6 pm that night.

The Oak Ridge Chamber will accept parade entries online through Wednesday, December 7 at the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org. There is no cost to participate.

Those participating in the parade will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center at 151 Lafayette Drive beginning at 4 pm.

The parade will follow its traditional route, starting on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike before continuing west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School.

The Chamber will need lots of Santa’s elves to serve as volunteer parade marshals to make the parade a safe, fun, and successful event.

To volunteer, contact BreAnna Robinson at events@orcc.org or 865-483-1321, extension 101.

