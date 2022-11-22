Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City passed away on November 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 24, 1935, to the late George Washington Disney and Alice Richardson Disney. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Longfield Baptist Church. Jean loved gardening, cross word puzzles, hidden object books, spending time with grandkids and great grandkids, and she LOVED to read her Bible. Jean is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband James A. Webb, brothers Clyde W Disney, James E. Disney, Arnold R. Disney, sisters Edna Mae Hatmaker and Vanda Lee Disney. She is survived by:

Son Mark Webb & Yvonne Lake City

Grandchildren Tasha Nicole Webb

Miranda Brook Webb

Great-grandchild Parker Huckaby

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 12 Noon – 8:00PM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 12:15PM, on November 23, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Mark Stanley officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.