Naomi Ruth Hatmaker age 94, of Seminole, FL, (formerly of Big Rock, TN)

Naomi Ruth Hatmaker age 94, of Seminole Florida, formerly of Big Rock, TN passed away on November 1, 2022 at Largo Medical Center of Florida. Naomi was born on December 04, 1927 to the late Harold Simcox and Carrie Lena Brannam in Roach Creek, TN. She was of the Baptist faith a member of Big Rock Baptist Church. Naomi is preceded in death by: Parents, husband Clayton Hatmaker, son Darrell Hatmaker, and sister Roselle Goins. She is survived by:

Sons Gary Hatmaker Seminole, FL

Ronald Hatmaker Normandy, TN

Gregory Hatmaker Big Rock, TN

Brother Eugene Simcox

10 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

A host of other family and friends.

visitation: 1:00PM – 3:00PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel

Funeral Service: 3:00PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Hatmaker officiating.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Long Field Cemetery.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.