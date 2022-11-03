Michael Leon Stephens, age 31, of Knoxville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 31, 2022 in Knoxville. Michael was a caring father, husband, and brother who had an infectious grin and an adventurous spirit. He was happily married to his best friend, and he was a loving and playful father. In his free time, Michael loved being outdoors, especially four-wheeling, hiking, and fishing. He was a people person who enjoyed being with his friends. Michael was a protective and loving brother to his sister Kaitlyn, and often very pesky. His kind spirit will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandmother Patricia Stephens, and his grandfather Chester Stephens.

He leaves behind his father, Kenneth Stephens of San Angelo, TX; his mother, Tracey Broome and step father Joseph Broome of Knoxville, TN; his wife and best friend, Amanda Stephens of Knoxville, TN; grandparents, Mike and Darlene Bilbrey of Clinton, TN; daughter, Mileigh Stephens, and expecting another daughter, Wynter Stephens; half-brother, Brandon Stephens of Texas; sister, Kaitlyn Walker of Clinton, TN; half-sister, Lillian Stephens of Texas; step-sister, Emma Tambunga-Adams of Texas. Michael also leaves behind a host of aunts and uncles, along with other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Michael’s Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Stiltner officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Michael Stephens.