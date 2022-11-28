MEDIC getting ready for busy holiday season

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating the nation’s blood industry’s Season of Giving with Blood Centers of America (BCA) and MEDIC’s own 12 Days of Christmas promotion.

The BCA Season of Giving runs November 25th through December 16, while MEDIC’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion running from November 28th through December 9th.

MEDIC is ready for the holiday season and excited to give away several prizes over the next few weeks.

For the Season of Giving event, there are three steps to enter:

(1) Donate blood with a participating blood center beginning November 25 through December 15, 2022;

(2) Post a public photo of yourself on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtag #Santasblooddonors;

(3) Complete the entry form. Limit one (1) entry per person.

For the 12 Days of Christmas, all donors are automatically entered to win!

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, find MEDIC online at www.medicblood.org