Mavericks will play for a state title

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 42 Views

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE SEMIFINALS 11/25/22

4A: Anderson County 29 Red Bank 13…Appearing in the semifinal round of the postseason for the first time since 1996, the Mavericks trailed their hosts 13-0 at halftime but the second half belonged to AC as they reeled off 29 unanswered points and advanced to the program’s first BlueCross Bowl State Championship Game. Anderson County is 14-0 on the season and will face 12-2 Pearl Cohn Saturday at 11 am in Chattanooga for the 4A state title.

5A: West 28 Powell 21…West will face Page at 7 pm on Friday in Chattanooga.

6A: Oakland 38 Maryville 15…Maryville’s season ends at 10-4.

3A: Alcoa 38 Giles County 13…Alcoa will face East Nashville Friday at 11 am in Chattanooga.

1A: Clay County 40 Coalfield 33…Yellow Jackets’ season ends at 12-2.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

