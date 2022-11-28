Mavericks will play for a state title

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE SEMIFINALS 11/25/22

4A: Anderson County 29 Red Bank 13…Appearing in the semifinal round of the postseason for the first time since 1996, the Mavericks trailed their hosts 13-0 at halftime but the second half belonged to AC as they reeled off 29 unanswered points and advanced to the program’s first BlueCross Bowl State Championship Game. Anderson County is 14-0 on the season and will face 12-2 Pearl Cohn Saturday at 11 am in Chattanooga for the 4A state title.

5A: West 28 Powell 21…West will face Page at 7 pm on Friday in Chattanooga.

6A: Oakland 38 Maryville 15…Maryville’s season ends at 10-4.

3A: Alcoa 38 Giles County 13…Alcoa will face East Nashville Friday at 11 am in Chattanooga.

1A: Clay County 40 Coalfield 33…Yellow Jackets’ season ends at 12-2.