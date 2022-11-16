Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 25 Views

Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican corn bread, loved reading Stephen King novels, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.

Daughters                          Amanda L Wilson

Jennifer M Goodman Smith and Christopher

God Daughter                   Debra S. Bridges and JR Bridges

Sister in Law                     Joann Nelson

Grandchildren                  Rick Woods, Paula Shepherd (Brooks), Jasmine Goodman – Cooper, Christian Smith

Great Grandchildren      Declan McFaddin, Jerrika Goodman – Cooper, Taler Bowling, Alysa Johnson, and Bryson Brooks

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 20, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplin Tom Rayford officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Beatrice Marie Hutchens, age 85

Beatrice Marie Hutchens, age 85, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Waters …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.